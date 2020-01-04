|
NEWLANDS, Cameron Bruce The family is deeply saddened to announce that Cam, aged 78, passed away suddenly at home on December 24, 2019. Son of Archibald (1910 - 2007) and Irene (1912 - 2000) Newlands. Loving husband of 50 years to Linda, dear father of Kimberley (Michael Stacey) and Scott. Beloved Papa of Ryan. Visitation will be at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, at Midland Avenue, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A family service will be held at a later date. Cam loved being at the family cottage in the Haliburton Highlands where he spent as much time as possible since he was 7 years old. His passion for powerboat racing began at an early age and he remained involved with the sport until a short time ago. His involvement with motorsports began in the early sixties and he still met with his "lunch bunch" to share stories and good times. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the , the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020