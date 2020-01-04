Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Cameron NEWLANDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cameron Bruce NEWLANDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cameron Bruce NEWLANDS Obituary
NEWLANDS, Cameron Bruce The family is deeply saddened to announce that Cam, aged 78, passed away suddenly at home on December 24, 2019. Son of Archibald (1910 - 2007) and Irene (1912 - 2000) Newlands. Loving husband of 50 years to Linda, dear father of Kimberley (Michael Stacey) and Scott. Beloved Papa of Ryan. Visitation will be at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, at Midland Avenue, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A family service will be held at a later date. Cam loved being at the family cottage in the Haliburton Highlands where he spent as much time as possible since he was 7 years old. His passion for powerboat racing began at an early age and he remained involved with the sport until a short time ago. His involvement with motorsports began in the early sixties and he still met with his "lunch bunch" to share stories and good times. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the , the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cameron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -