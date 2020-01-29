Home

Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
More Obituaries for CAMERON WARDLAW
CAMERON CLARKE WARDLAW Obituary
WARDLAW, CAMERON CLARKE Founder and operator of Skyline Marina for over 50 years. Passed away peacefully in Barrie, on January 27, 2020, in his 81st year. Lovingly remembered by Julia. He will be dearly missed by his sister Carole and her husband Alan Ward, niece Ruthanne, nephew Cameron and his wife Alex. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., north of Lawrence, on Friday, January 31st, from 10 a.m., until the time of the service in the Ward Chapel at 12:30 p.m. Reception to follow, followed by a private interment at Riverside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Georgian Bay in the summer. Please visit Cameron's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020
