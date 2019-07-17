FORD, Camilla Mabel Born in Toronto on June 16, 1924. Passed away on July 14, 2019. Predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Fournier, Joan Durst, Barbara Ford, Clara Ford (infancy), her brother Frank Ford and special cousin Clara Fabbri. Loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Special great-aunt-grandmother to Julian Fabbri. Camilla worked for many years at Noxzema Canada and in retirement was an avid reader, cook and homebody. She loved and was loved by her family and friends. There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church (Browns Line), at 10 a.m. (please wear red, her favourite colour) with interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trillium Gift of Life or Covenant House would be appreciated. Special thanks to the nursing team at Trillium Health Partners for their outstanding care and compassion to Aunt Camilla. You made her last days very comfortable. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019