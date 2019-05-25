Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAMILLE (PELLETIER) GEE. View Sign Obituary

GEE, CAMILLE (PELLETIER) On May 18, 2019, Camille Gee, beloved wife of Bill, passed away peacefully at home. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her daughter Estelle (Ken), son Billy (Cerys) and her treasured grandson Liam. Born in Sherbrooke, Quebec on May 31, 1925, eldest daughter to Leonard Pelletier and Alexina Brault, Camille was an artist, homemaker, consummate seamstress, gourmet cook and lover of music and good books. Camille was a woman ahead of her time. She became an illustrator/artist in the 1950s and enjoyed the freedom of forging an independent life in Montreal. She married outside her culture despite the objections of her family. Her 66 year marriage proved them all wrong. Camille was a progressive Mom, never imposing the childhood rigidity she had experienced on her children. She adored being a mother and excelled at creating an idyllic childhood for Estelle and Billy. She supported her children's endeavours and savoured all their successes. The happiest years of her life were spent creating a beautiful home and garden for her family. In her spare time, she produced exquisite oil paintings. Despite residing in Hawaii and North Carolina for a few years, she was only truly at home in Canada. She was courageous when faced with adversities especially when she had to overcome her natural shyness. But she also loved to laugh, was a great judge of character and was happiest when surrounded by her family. Camille was generous, kind, compassionate and exuded class and style. Special thanks to her devoted caregiver Saba, support workers from Circle of Care and to Dr. Jennifer Arvanatis. Donations can be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at

GEE, CAMILLE (PELLETIER) On May 18, 2019, Camille Gee, beloved wife of Bill, passed away peacefully at home. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her daughter Estelle (Ken), son Billy (Cerys) and her treasured grandson Liam. Born in Sherbrooke, Quebec on May 31, 1925, eldest daughter to Leonard Pelletier and Alexina Brault, Camille was an artist, homemaker, consummate seamstress, gourmet cook and lover of music and good books. Camille was a woman ahead of her time. She became an illustrator/artist in the 1950s and enjoyed the freedom of forging an independent life in Montreal. She married outside her culture despite the objections of her family. Her 66 year marriage proved them all wrong. Camille was a progressive Mom, never imposing the childhood rigidity she had experienced on her children. She adored being a mother and excelled at creating an idyllic childhood for Estelle and Billy. She supported her children's endeavours and savoured all their successes. The happiest years of her life were spent creating a beautiful home and garden for her family. In her spare time, she produced exquisite oil paintings. Despite residing in Hawaii and North Carolina for a few years, she was only truly at home in Canada. She was courageous when faced with adversities especially when she had to overcome her natural shyness. But she also loved to laugh, was a great judge of character and was happiest when surrounded by her family. Camille was generous, kind, compassionate and exuded class and style. Special thanks to her devoted caregiver Saba, support workers from Circle of Care and to Dr. Jennifer Arvanatis. Donations can be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at www.tlcpc.org Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close