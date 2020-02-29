|
|
BROWN, Campbell H. October 22, 1921 - January 4, 2020 Cam passed away the morning of Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Sunnybrook Hospital, Veterans LFSE Wing at the age of 98. He had lived in his Toronto home on Willowdale Avenue for almost 65 years until his departure to Sunnybrook in December of 2017. He was born in Toronto in 1921, joined the army at the CNE grounds on April 11, 1940 at the age of 18. A survivor of the WWII Dieppe (Blue Beach) assault resulted in his becoming a POW for 3 years. Upon his freedom and return from England he was honorably discharged from the army July 13, 1945 and shortly thereafter joined the Toronto Police Force where he retired in 1979 as a Staff Sergeant in the Youth Bureau at the age of 58. His beloved wife Lorraine, whom he married in England in 1942, predeceased him on February 20, 2015. He is survived by his son, Keith (Mireille), dad-in-law to Lyn (Gary), grandpa to Campbell and Kevin (Marsha) and great-grandpa to Dylan and Kenzie. All were and remain a close and loving family. Cam was also predeceased by his mother, Ethel and father, Rowland, a WWI Veteran. A special mention to Lorraine's niece, Denise and his brother-in-law Ralph, both in England and to Cam's local friends who have kept in touch with him throughout his life's journey. A special thank you also goes out to the entire staff at LFSE "L" Wing, who extended and provided Cam and his family with respect and kindness during his stay at Sunnybrook Veterans residence these past 25 months. Cam's family will greet family and friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, at Goulding, south of Steeles. A Celebration of Cam's life will follow in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Donations are appreciated to Special Olympics Ontario/Brampton. Tributes at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020