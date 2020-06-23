SMITH, CAMPBELL "CAM" RINDRESS Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill Hospital, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in his 93rd year after a short illness. Beloved husband of Yvonne (nee Hughes) of 64 years. Loving father of Brian (Bonnie) and Michael. Special family friend to Terri-Lyn Zaremsky. Cherished grandfather to Andrew, Trevor and Danika. Dear brother to Erwin, predeceased, of Glace Bay, NS and sister Jennie (Anderson), also predeceased, of Truro, NS. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Cam was born in Port Morien, NS, later moving to Glace Bay at a young age. At the age of 18, he joined the Bank of Nova Scotia, working as a courier delivering bank drafts. He quickly moved into a teller position and then an assistant accountant. He was transferred to Hamilton, Ontario in 1949, and throughout the next several years held various positions in Hamilton, Acton and Sarnia branches. In 1960, he opened a new branch in Hamilton and became their new Bank Manager. In 1962, he was moved to Richmond Hill as Bank Manager at Yonge and Lorne Streets, where he remained until he retired in 1988. Following his bank retirement, he worked part-time as a consultant at Magna International Headquarters in Aurora for 15 years, when he retired permanently. Cam had held numerous positions throughout his life, helping in his Town of Richmond Hill, including the Boy Scouts Association of York Region, Library Board member for 22 years, member of the Arena Board for over 25 years and he was a very active member of the York Central Hospital Foundation Board for 20 years, holding positions as Chair and Past Chair. In 1996, he headed up the United Way Campaign for York Region, and was also the Chair of Richmond Hill's Actifest Festival. Cam was also instrumental in starting up the Big Brothers Organization in Richmond Hill. He has been a member of the Richmond Hill Rotary Club from 1965 to present, and only two weeks ago, received recognition from the Rotary Club for his 55 years of service. He was also involved in Richmond Hill minor hockey, both as a coach and sponsor. Special thanks to Dr. John Dawson, Dr. Sugai, and his many other specialists. Thanks are also extended to the Central LHIN and the health care professionals of SRT, for their care over the past few months. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Richmond Hill Rotary Charitable Foundation (mail to Richmond Hill Rotary Club, P.O. Box 30568, 10660 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3C9), or to the Richmond Hill United Church. Donations for both may be made through Marshall's Funeral Home. While visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24th, with funeral on Thursday, due to Covid 19 restrictions visitation and funeral will be by invitation only. A private family graveside service will follow Thursday's funeral.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store