PERRY, Candice Ann Unburdened. After a two and a half year battle with cancer and its complications Candy died with family at her side in the early hours of July 21, 2020 at the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket. Avid Reader, gracious host, baker extraordinaire, meticulous bookkeeper, keeper of memories, loyal friend, proud and loving mother Candy lived with passion, conviction and a great, if sometimes twisted, sense of humour. Missing her always will be her husband and lover Brian (Beek), her beautiful daughter Kirsten, extended family from the Bowie and Perry clans and a legion of friends. So long Eek we'll love you forever. Predeceased by her father William (Bill) Richardson, mother Hellen Richardson (nee Gagnon) and brothers Billy and Bob. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to her care team at the Margaret Bahen Hospice for keeping her comfortable during her final days, to Mahtab, Victoriana and Kay who made it possible for Candy to stay at home for the last year and to Lenka, Dr. Siu at Princess Margaret Hospital and Dr. Singh at RVH for giving us one last, hopeful shot at a treatment. Private Family Funeral Services will be held at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, North York, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to The Margaret Bahen Hospice or The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Online condolences at www.rskane.ca