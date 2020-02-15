|
SHIPMAN, CAPTAIN ALEC VICTOR Alec passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, age 81. He left behind Bonnie, his wife of 51 years, beloved daughter Jennifer Demuth (Colin) and two amazing grandsons, Mason (8) and Ryder (6). A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., in the Sunnybrook Hospital Chapel H Wing. A proud Canadian, he served as an officer in the 48th Highlanders of Canada and also served as the Commanding Officer for the 2605 RC Army Cadets, where he was awarded the Canadian Forces Decoration Medal and the Canada 125 Medal. Alec spent countless hours mentoring and coaching youths and improved the lives of dozens of children. He will be remembered for his passion for hunting and shooting, a desire to do things right, his love of spending time with his family and friends and his generous nature. Thanks to the amazing staff of K2 West and Dorothy Macham Home at Sunnybrook Hospital for making his final years so comfortable. Donations in his name will be welcomed by the Hospital for Sick Children or the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020