CULBERT, Captain Robert Milton February 15, 1939 - May 10, 2019 Son of Milton Richard and Gwenyth Mary Culbert, of Toronto, Ontario, brother of Peter Somerville Culbert (Pamela) and Michael Gordon Dunsmore Culbert (Katherine). Bob is survived by Virginia, his wife of 32 years. Bob sailed through school at Islington Public, University of Toronto Schools, and the University of Guelph on a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) scholarship. He graduated in 1961 with an honours degree in Economics. That same year, he married his first wife, Catherine Moffat and they had three children: Jocelyn, Virginia (Michael), and Tom. After graduation and earning his wings, Bob remained with the RCAF for several years as a flying instructor on Tutor aircraft (the same kind used by The Snowbirds), flying aerobatics and forging many lasting friendships along the way. In 1966, Bob joined Air Canada where he had an outstanding career as a pilot. He served on the board of the Canadian Airline Pilots' Association and developed a keen interest in family history and genealogy like his father. Bob loved visiting and corresponding with members of the Culbert clan, especially over a few jars. Bob retired from Air Canada in 1996 after 30 years of service. During retirement, he enjoyed traveling overseas and across Canada with Ginny, playing golf, and regularly attending Retired Airline Pilots of Canada (RAPCAN) functions. Bob passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 10, 2019 at age 80, following hip replacement surgery. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, and father, with great wit, an excellent memory, and a talent for telling stories. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and colleagues. A small family gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be held this summer in North Bay, as per his wishes.



Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019

