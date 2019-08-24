THOMPSON, CAREN Surrounded by her family at Sunnybrook Hospital in her 66th year after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 24, 1953 and was a Willowdale girl. Daughter of the late Justus and Erika Hodgins. Loving partner of Jay Freeman for 31 years. Dear mother of Tobi Alejandro and her husband Sean and Benjamin Thompson and his wife Krissy. Beloved grandmother of Kierra, Amy, Jessica, Shaylee, Spencer, Kai and Trey. Sister of Monica Marshall and her husband Allen, Kim Korgemaa and her husband Alar and Peter VanNuis. Niece of Nina Cornwall. Donations to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre - Odette Cancer Centre. A commemorative gathering will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home on Sunday, August 25th 2-4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019