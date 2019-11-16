JOHNSTON, CARL Peacefully passed away, with family at his side, at Newmarket Health Centre on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 85 years of age. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Moffatt). Loving dad of Larry (Christine). Proud grandad of Jessica (Shawn), Nicole (Ryan) and Amy. Carl will be fondly remembered by his siblings and their families. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for a memorial gathering on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. In Carl's memory, donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019