HEIGHT, CARL LOCKMAN August 19, 1926 - January 22, 2020 Peacefully, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, with his loving family by his side in his ninety-fourth year. Loving husband of the late Jessie, predeceased by his first wife Barbara and his daughter Catherine Ellen. Cherished father of Gordon (Louise), Ross (Jane), Nancy (Larry) and Mary (Bob). Cherished grandfather of Michelle (David), Stephanie, Jonathon, Rheanna (Wes), Carly (Chris), Jeffrey (Gaelan), Brendan (Emma), Jordan and Allison (Matt). Great-grandfather to Gavin and Layla. Carl worked for Vipond Automatic Sprinklers for over 40 years, most of which as President. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 10 a.m., until the time of the Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m., reception to follow. If desired, remembrances may be made to Trillium Health Partners Credit Valley Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020