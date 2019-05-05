MASSIN, CARL Peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital on May 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Carl, beloved husband of the late Glenna Massin (1967). Loving father of Michael, late Marianne, Christine (Mike), and John. Grandad will be fondly remembered by Michelle, Leah, Clay, Glenna, and Kyle. Dear brother of John, late Phillip (Roula), and late Alex. Treasured uncle of Nicholas, Stephon, Sophia, and Alexander. Carl will be sadly missed by all family members and many friends. Special thanks to the kind and caring doctors and nurses at Georgian Bay General Hospital. Special thanks to the kind and caring doctors and nurses at Brampton Civic Hospital. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Service in our Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast would be appreciated by the family.

