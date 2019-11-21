MICHAILOFF, CARL With heavy hearts, the family of Carl Michailoff announce his sudden passing on Monday, November 18, 2019. Carl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Trudy; his two children, Drew and Andrea; and his eight grandchildren. Carl was a passionate educator, coach, traveller and mentor. Through his journey he touched and impacted many, garnering great respect. He brought knowledge, sage wisdom, humour and joy to many over the course of his lifetime. He was an astute card shark obtaining a perfect hand. A patron of the arts, he enjoyed opera, art and fine wine. The crossword puzzles rarely eluded him and his most recent love was that of "Ollie." The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22nd. A funeral service will take place in the Chapel on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 p.m. with a celebration of Carl's life to be held in the New Year. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Vascular program at St. Michael's Hospital or to the Hospital for Sick Children. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019