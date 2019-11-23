KINZINGER, CARL PHILLIP Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Carl beloved husband of Sandra. Dear father of Michael Kinzinger (Laurie), Laura Wallace, Elizabeth Powell (Ted), Phillip Kinzinger (Lori), Edward Powell (Libby), Ric Powell, Lindsay Kinzinger. Grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 5. Brother of Stan Carmichael and Gayle Clowater. Friends will be received at St. John's Anglican Church, 33 Pine Street North, Port Hope, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. If desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to St. John's Anglican Church. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019