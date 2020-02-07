|
HEIMRICH, CARL WALTER Passed away peacefully at Bridgepoint Health Centre in Toronto, on January 27, 2020, at the age of 92. Born in Stratford, son of the late Fred and Margaret (Easson) Heimrich. Survived by brothers Ted (Marilyn) in Kitchener and Don (late Ann) in Stratford, five nieces and nephews and three grandnieces and nephews. After graduating from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts in Modern Languages, Carl went on to receive his Masters of Arts in German with a minor in French and teach at the University of Illinois. Upon his return to Canada, Carl continued to teach at various schools including McMaster University and Paris District High School. He spent many years at Macmillian Publishing in Toronto first as an editor and later as the executive editor of the education division before setting up his own freelance editorial business which he continued until his retirement. Carl will be remembered for his gentle nature, kindness and dry sense of humour. He will be missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgepoint and his friends and neighbours for their care and support during his brief illness. At Carl's request, there will be no funeral service. Interment at Stratford Avondale Cemetery will follow at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020