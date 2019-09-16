Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Domenica ARNINI. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 1141 St Clair Ave West Toronto , ON M6E1B1 (416)-654-7744 Obituary

ARNINI, Carla Domenica (nee CARLETTI) Carla Arnini was born on November 19, 1938 in Fossombrone, Italy and passed away on September 12, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 80 years. Carla was predeceased by her beloved husband Armando. She is the loving mother of Gerry (Teresa) and Oscar (Linda). Cherished Grandmother of Amanda, Adriano, Monique, Simone and Lucas. Great-grandmother to Julian and Ellie. Survived by her loving sister Elizabeth (Renato) and many nieces and nephews. She will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of her family and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin), on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The funeral mass will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Clare's Catholic Church (1118 St. Clair Ave. W). Entombment to follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W). If desired, donations in memory of Carla Arnini may be made out to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the .



