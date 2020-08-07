LADNER, Carlie Lynn Carlie Ladner passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband and parents on August 3, 2020 at the tender age of 42 after a courageous battle with a sudden illness. Born February 19, 1978 Carlie built a vibrant life in Mississauga as a teacher and guidance counsellor, and widely respected community member. She will always be remembered as the loving wife of Michael Burgess and devoted mother of their wonderful children Skylar (9), Hannah (7), Emma (6) and Josie (3). Loving daughter of Greg and Bonnie Ladner, sister of Shane Ladner, Christie Ladner Freeman (Matt), Jeff Ladner (Katherine), granddaughter of Rachel Bruce, niece of Neil and Shawn Bruce, aunt of Cole and Mason Ladner, Sophie and Charlotte Burgess, and adored by her extended family. Carlie was an accomplished scholar, dedicated teacher, avid traveller, and lifetime runner. Intelligent, conscientious, and kind, she brought joy, love, and laughter to all who knew her, and filled the world with goodness. Her favourite thing was to walk with her husband and daughters. Carlie believed that anything is possible and lived her life to the fullest. For more information please visit www.glenoaks.ca