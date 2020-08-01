BRENTEL, CARLO November 30, 1925 - July 26, 2020 Foen, Feltre, Belluno, Italy It is with sadness that we share the news of the passing of our father Carlo Brentel. He passed peacefully and with dignity on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Our father enjoyed a very full and robust life and he now joins his beloved wife Bruna who predeceased him November 26, 2019. Carlo was very active in sports, skiing, biking and golfing, as well as being an avid fan of Italian and World Cup soccer and Formula 1 racing. He skied until he was 86 and shot a hole in one at the Blue Mountain Golf Club when he was 89. In his younger days, he loved climbing on the mountains near Feltre and to this day his record for cross country running still holds. Our father had always worked in machine shops until he set up his own business in 1973. After retirement, he enjoyed his cottage in Collingwood, skiing in winter and golfing in summer. He was so happy to hear that his great grandchildren were now enjoying the cottage. Our father was an avid reader and followed the news, sports and world events. He read the Italian newspaper Il Corriere Canadese every day and did the crossword puzzles. He maintained his Italian heritage and love of food, family and community. We were raised on "polenta and toccio" (veal stew), homemade lasagna and more. Carlo was one of the founders of the Italian social club Famiglia Bellunese di Toronto in 1967. The club provided bellunesi to remain connected and celebrate our traditions of the Crostolada, Castagne e Vin and Babbo Natale. Carlo was an excellent cook and enjoyed making homemade lasagna for the family and any visitors who dropped by. In later years, he looked after our mother in every way, shopping, cooking and baking muffins for her as her eyesight and health began failing. Our father remained active and independent until last year, still driving, grocery shopping and doing all the odd jobs and repairs at home and at the cottage. Up until last year, Carlo went walking every morning with his dogs no matter the weather. Our father would say he had a guardian angel who saved his life many times, from the deprivations of the concentration camp and bullets in World War II, not getting TB while being cramped in a train car full of infected prisoners, and the numerous accidents and head injuries over the years, even recovering from two bouts of pneumonia this year alone. Carlo leaves behind his three daughters, Lucy Zucco (Vittorio, predeceased), Joan and Carla Brentel, granddaughters Erica (Frankie) and Liana (Adam) and great-grandchildren Matthew and Grace. We are grateful to our father for choosing to immigrate to Canada in 1955 so we could all have a better future. We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Etobicoke General Hospital, especially Dr. Maida in the palliative care department, and the paramedics who transported our father many times to the hospital Emergency ward. We are grateful for the management at Casa Dolce Case Retirement Home for successfully containing the spread of COVID-19. A special note of appreciation for the nurses and Personal Support Workers at Casa Dolce who cared for our father in the most exceptional, respectful and cheerful way. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services were for immediate family and closest friends. You may wish to send a message of condolence to the Glendale Funeral Home at: arbormemorial.ca/en/glendale