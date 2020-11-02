CIFELLI, CARLO Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Thursday, October 29, 2020, Carlo Cifelli, at 98 years of age, beloved husband of the late Filomena Cifelli. Loving father of Danny Cifelli (Anna), Antonietta D'Uva (Achille), and Elena Cifelli. Cherished grandfather of Patricia (Tanino), Paola (Renato), Carlo (Jaclyn), Giancarlo (Stephanie), Laura, Sandra (Carlo), Steven, Jacqueline, and Justin. Proud great-grandfather of Siena, Stefan, Adrienne, Andrew, Joshua, Dante, Noah, Jacob, and Romeo. Dear brother of Pasquale Cifelli, Elvira D'Uva and predeceased by Alberto Cifelli and Nicolino Cifelli. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Monday, November 2nd, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please call the funeral home between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to schedule a time for visitation. Masks are mandatory when you enter our home. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Mass and entombment will be by invitation only. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Marguerite d'Youville Roman Catholic Church, 2490 Sandalwood Parkway, Brampton, on Tuesday, November 3rd. Private family entombment in Queen of Heaven, Woodbridge. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com