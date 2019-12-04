CARLO JOHN BIGELLI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARLO JOHN BIGELLI.
Service Information
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON
M9N 1X7
(416)-241-4618
Obituary

BIGELLI, CARLO JOHN January 8, 1935 - December 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving father of Joseph. Dear Grandpa of Angela and Joey. Brother of Albert, Louella, Gina, Patti and the late Eddy. Cremation to take place after Memorial Service. Friends may call at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence) on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service on December 6, 2019 at All Saints Parish at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada or the can be made at wardfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.