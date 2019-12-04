BIGELLI, CARLO JOHN January 8, 1935 - December 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving father of Joseph. Dear Grandpa of Angela and Joey. Brother of Albert, Louella, Gina, Patti and the late Eddy. Cremation to take place after Memorial Service. Friends may call at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence) on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service on December 6, 2019 at All Saints Parish at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada or the can be made at wardfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019