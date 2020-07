FERNANDEZ, CARLOS Peacefully, at the age of 85 on July 6, 2020. Adventurer and storyteller extraordinaire. Brother to Christina. Father to Diana and Charlie. Grandfather to Alex. Uncle to Lex, Christine, Annette, Carlos, Beatriz, Maggie, Rosemarie, and Michael. Great- Uncle to Monique, Justin, Xandre, Andrea, Matthew, Sean, Grace and Paul. With honorary family in the US. May your next adventure be the greatest one yet.



