Carlos Ferreira PIMENTEL

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Agnes' Parish
15 Grace St.
Obituary

PIMENTEL, Carlos Ferreira Passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, at the age of 94. Son of the late Francisco and Maria Paulina Pimentel. Devoted Husband of Maria Da Conceição for over 60 years. Carlos will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St. (north of Dundas), on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes' Parish, 15 Grace St., on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., followed by entombment at Prospect Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at cardinalfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019
