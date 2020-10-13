D'SOUZA, CARLTON IVOR Passed away peacefully, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved Husband of Ursula for 52 years. Loving Father of Barry (Sophie), Duncan (Amy) and Jessica (Richard). Proud Papa of Matthew, Michael, Evan, Isabella and Emily. Dear brother of Ian (Toni), Conrad (Auriol), Arlene (Alec), Annette (Wolfe), and through Ursula, a dear brother-in-law to Daphne (Michael), Arlette (Fred), Philip (Jean) and Patsy (Bevan). Carlton will also be greatly missed by so many extended family members and lifelong friends he made during the first part of his life in Calcutta and the second part in the Toronto area. His smile, warm spirit, fun-loving nature, and generous heart touched us and he will be dearly missed and always remembered! A Special Thank You to all the healthcare workers for their excellent care and compassion during his time of need. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation and Funeral Mass. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and remain in their cars until the allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. and Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church (2016 Blairholm Avenue, Burlington), on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private interment. For those who wish, donations in memory of Carlton to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.