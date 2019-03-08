BUCK, Carlyne Peacefully passed at the age of 93, wife of late Vic Buck, mother of Dot Lavoie, Jerry and Larry Buck. Loving grand and great-grandmother to many. Sister of Dorothy Alton, late Bill Scott and Myrtle Hodgins. Associated with AVRO and CN Ladies. Visitation: Friday, March 8, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home (1273 Weston Rd.), 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Service: 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. Burial at Riverside Cemetery from 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. Many thanks to everyone at Harold & Grace Baker Long Term Care Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2019