CARMEL ANNE WHELTON
WHELTON, CARMEL ANNE December 17, 1960 - November 8, 2020 Carmel succumbed to cancer peacefully and at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was daughter to Alice and the late George Whelton. She will be missed by sisters, Dorothy (Daniel), Martha, Joyce, Maureen (Sheilagh); brothers, Bill, Charles (Hilary); nieces, Clare, Nora, Emma, Quinn; nephews, Joel, Antoine, Brendan, Sam, George, Kolbe; great-nieces, Ariana, Stevie Jean, Arwen; and great-nephews, Kaeden, and Leo. Carmel was an international lawyer and humanitarian, who was fluent in many languages. She was happiest when entertaining her many good friends and beloved family. She was passionate about travelling, and also loved scuba diving, hiking, camping and any opportunity to engage with nature. Details of her visitation and funeral can be found on the website of the O'Neill Funeral Home, Stouffville(arbormemorial.ca). Memorial donations may be made to Rabbis for Human Rights or to Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
