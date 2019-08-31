Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARMEL KRISTAL. View Sign Service Information Kelly Funeral Home - Barrhaven - OTTAWA 3000 WOODROFFE AVE Ottawa , ON K2J 4G3 (613)-823-4747 Obituary

KRISTAL, CARMEL Carmel Kristal, our beautiful mother, mother-in-law, Nana, and reliable friend to untold numbers – people and animals – passed away on August 28, 2019, after a stay in hospital. Carmel was born in 1926 to David and Caroline Hartigan, in New Waterford, Nova Scotia. She was a proud and beloved daughter, inheriting her commitment to community, social justice and compassion for others from her parents and from her Cape Breton upbringing. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Kristal (December 2017), and their infant daughter, Mary-Louise. Carmel and Louis made a home for their family in Brampton for many years. They are sadly missed by their children, Carrie and her husband Henry Schroder, Linda and her husband Anthony Polci and David. Carmel and Louis were adoring Nana and Pops to Jack, Kate, Leo and Ines. Carmel was a joyful, loving, expansive person who lived a life of generosity and inclusion. She loved to be surrounded by family and friends as often as possible. You were welcome in her home no matter the hour or the circumstance, and out of nowhere a full meal would be provided. In the face of injustice, Carmel took on political leaders and corporate titans. If you had a connection to Cape Breton, Carmel could uncover it in mere minutes, probably knowing a relative you didn't even know you had. Carmel never told a short story – it was best to settle in with a cup of tea and listen closely because you would inevitably learn something. Friends may visit with Carmel's family on Sunday, September 1st, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Kelly Funeral Home, Barrhaven Chapel, 3000 Woodroffe Avenue, Ottawa. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 2nd, at 10 a.m., at St. Monica Church, 2080 Merivale Road. She will be buried in Cape Breton at a later date. Carmel really loved her friends, and please know how much your calls, visits and notes meant to her.

