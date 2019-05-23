MICALLEF, CARMEL "CHARLIE" (June 4, 1932) On Monday, May 20, 2019, at Matthew House Hospice in Alliston, Charlie peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving children. Predeceased by his wife Catherine (1996), he will be sadly missed by his children Charles (Kathy), Gina (twin daughters Lauren and Meaghan and their father Eamonn), Kim (Italo), Jennifer and Deborah and his many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces in Canada, Australia and Malta. Survived by his sister in Malta Josephine (George) and predeceased by his brothers George and Sam and sister Carmela. Dad always enjoyed being busy working around his house and cottage, chopping wood, cutting grass, tending the garden and making soup in the kitchen. He loved his time with Lauren and Meaghan. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Thursday afternoon 2-4 and evening 6-8 o'clock. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, 91 Church St., Schomberg on Friday morning, May 24th at 10 o'clock. Interment following Mass at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 255 Church St., Schomberg. A very special thank you to the team at Matthews House Hospice for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlie's name to Matthew House Hospice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019