SHAFFER, CARMEL THERESA (nee POORE) 1929 - 2020 Our dear Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and good friend, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, 3 weeks before her 91st birthday. Carmel was a beautiful person, with a kind and nurturing soul, amazing style, and the ability to make those around her feel better about themselves. She was a devoted Mother and very loyal friend. Carmel was born in Brockville, grew up in Ottawa and graduated from Carleton University. She raised her children in Toronto and when she retired from her amazing career in publishing as Director of Publicity and Advertising at Macmillan Canada, she moved to Warkworth with her partner Ed McGibbon who predeceased her. Realizing that a life in the country alone may be a little difficult as she aged, Carmel moved back to Toronto 9 years ago and reconnected with her movie mavens. She loved life generally, but particularly loved to cook, garden and shop for interesting and beautiful things to enhance the beauty around her at home. Her children, Josh, Angela (Tom Flannery), Sara (Mike McPherson) and Willow; grandchildren Adam (Sarah), Kyla (Damion), Jesse (Regan), Matthew (Madeleine), Jason, Jennifer (Graham), Jacqueline, Ryan, David; great-grandchildren Marcus, Brielle, Landon, Kyle and Liam; and sister-in-law and good friend, Elsa will miss her terribly. We would like to thank Dr. Logue, Dr. Hanon, Dr. Meuser and all of her wonderful caregivers for their outstanding care of Carmel. We are saddened to not be able to honour Carmel's life in person with all those whose lives she touched, but know that we will think of you as we honour Carmel privately. In celebration of Carmel's life, donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital, whose palliative care unit provided such amazing care to Carmel, or buy yourself some beautiful flowers to enjoy and think of Carmel, who loved her garden. In this time of COVID-19, we will be celebrating and remembering Carmel responsibly with a small family service and a zoom call for those who would like to attend. Remembrances and condolences may be given at https://secure.fhwebhosting.net/bpf/notices/Carmel-Shaffer