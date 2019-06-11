GUARINO, Carmela 1923 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by family, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Biagio Guarino (2009). She is remembered with love by her children Franca Angeloni and Pasquale (Pat) Guarino, daughter-in-law Patrica Guarino, her grandchildren Lara and Joanna Angeloni, Daniel Guarino and Michael, wife Daniela Guarino and great-grandson Matteo Guarino. A mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 11th at 11 a.m. Private family burial to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 11, 2019