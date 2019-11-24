VIRCILLO, CARMELA March 8, 1923 - November 21, 2019 Peacefully passed away at Wesburn Manor in Etobicoke, at the age of 96. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Luigi of 50 years. Loving mother of Frank (Susan) and Rita (Renato). Cherished nonna of Bianca, Lauren and David. Precious bisnonna of Elliot, Fiona, Isabella, Julian, Annika and Ethan. Predeceased by her brother and sister. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A special thank you to Wesburn Manor and the team on Wesburn's Lundie's Lane. She was lovingly cared for by Jennifer and Maudline with the utmost compassion. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard De Clairvaux on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019