CARMELA VIRCILLO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARMELA VIRCILLO.
Service Information
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON
M9N 1X7
(416)-241-4618
Obituary

VIRCILLO, CARMELA March 8, 1923 - November 21, 2019 Peacefully passed away at Wesburn Manor in Etobicoke, at the age of 96. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Luigi of 50 years. Loving mother of Frank (Susan) and Rita (Renato). Cherished nonna of Bianca, Lauren and David. Precious bisnonna of Elliot, Fiona, Isabella, Julian, Annika and Ethan. Predeceased by her brother and sister. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A special thank you to Wesburn Manor and the team on Wesburn's Lundie's Lane. She was lovingly cared for by Jennifer and Maudline with the utmost compassion. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard De Clairvaux on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.