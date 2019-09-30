COZZOLINO, CARMELINA Passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital, on September 25, 2019, at the age of 96, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Cosenza, Italy. She was predeceased by her husband Emilio and survived by her loving children, Connie Magro, Ilda Davies, Eunice Loudon and Dino Cozzolino, as well as her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Carmelina was known as a loving and caring person who always put family first. The memory of her spirit will carry on with us forever. Visitation will be held at Glendale Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Curch, located at 940 North Park Drive, Brampton. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care and support Carmelina received from the caring staff at Brampton Civic Hospital, Dr. Teper and the staff at Bramalea Retirement Residence.

