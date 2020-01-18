|
BOATSWAIN, CARMELITA A. Passed away peacefully, on January 3, 2020, at 80 years of age. A dedicated Registered Nurse and proud Canadian, she will be missed dearly by partner Mahlon, daughter Melanie, family and friends. Spiritual, warm, brave, generous and poised, Carmelita always delighted in the beauty of things surrounding her. A memorial is planned for Saturday, February 8th, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Luke's Anglican Church (904 Coxwell Ave.). At Carmelita's request, guests are invited to wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church at stluke.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020