Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CARMELITA BOATSWAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMELITA A. BOATSWAIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARMELITA A. BOATSWAIN Obituary
BOATSWAIN, CARMELITA A. Passed away peacefully, on January 3, 2020, at 80 years of age. A dedicated Registered Nurse and proud Canadian, she will be missed dearly by partner Mahlon, daughter Melanie, family and friends. Spiritual, warm, brave, generous and poised, Carmelita always delighted in the beauty of things surrounding her. A memorial is planned for Saturday, February 8th, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Luke's Anglican Church (904 Coxwell Ave.). At Carmelita's request, guests are invited to wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church at stluke.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARMELITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -