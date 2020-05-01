TALBOT, Carmella M. August 25, 1951 - April 26, 2020 Peacefully on April 26, 2020, Carmella M. Talbot left us with many memories and blessings from her life. May she be reunited in Heaven with her beloved father George Robert Talbot. Adored daughter of Audrey Mabel Parris. Proud mother of Celeste Renee Talbot (Aeon Williams), Tyson Stewart Talbot (Annemarie), and Robert Ryan Scott Borden Jr. (Janelle). May Carmella be the guardian angel to her beloved grandchildren Tisean, Michael, Tyson Jr., Cameron, Terique, Anthony, Grayson, Bryce, and Kingston. She will be cherished by her brothers and sisters, Jean, Arley (deceased), Yvonne (deceased), Clifford (Bo, deceased), Terry (deceased), Diane (deceased), Brenda, Sony (deceased), Melinda, Shawna, Heather, Barbara- Ann Dale (deceased), Dean Velvet, Richard (Sheldon), and Tracey. Many relatives, friends and colleagues. May the voids felt in the future be filled with the memories we have shared with her... her legacy lives on through all of us.





