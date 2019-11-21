ROSE, CARMELLA Born October 24, 1920, in Toronto, and longtime resident of East York, Ontario. Suddenly passed away at Michael Garron Hospital on November 19, 2019, at the age of 99. Loving mother to Diane (Ray), David (Dianne), predeceased by Robert (Olive) and Nancy, and survived by her spouse, Barry. Beloved grandmother of Stephen, Doug, Gwen, Trevor, Ken, Jennifer, Darryl, Danielle and their spouses. Predeceased by grandson James. Great-grandmother of Amy, Amanda, Kyle, Jobeth, Jessica, Desmond, Lauren, Jillian, Deanna, Carter and Sara. Great-great-grandmother of Olivia, Charlotte, James, Mason, Kelton, Miles, Trent, Marisa, Spencer and Hayden. Will also be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Highland Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., on Sunday, November 24th, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., for visitation. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, November 25th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michael Garron Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019