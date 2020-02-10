Home

Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME "SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL"
3280 Sheppard Ave. East (west of Warden Ave.)
Scarborough, ON
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME "SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL"
3280 Sheppard Ave. East (west of Warden Ave.)
Scarborough, ON
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Parish
3200 Pharmacy Ave
CARMELO LOMBARDI


1931 - 2020
CARMELO LOMBARDI Obituary
LOMBARDI, CARMELO On Friday, February 7, 2020, Carmelo Lombardi, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 89. He was born on January 10, 1931 in Monteleone, Foggia. In 1961, he immigrated to Canada and joined by his family a year later. He is survived by Giuseppina, his loving wife of 63 years, cherished by his children Antonietta (Peter), Rachele "Lina", Rocco (Stella), John (Pat). A wonderful grandfather to his grandchildren Michael, Josie (Michael), Josie, Grace, Carmen, Andrew, Kristiana. He will be missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Canada, Australia and Italy. We will miss his great storytelling, his passion for nostalgia, and his whistle blowing at family parties. Visitation will be held at HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME "SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL", 3280 Sheppard Ave. East (west of Warden Ave.), 416-773-0933, on Tuesday, February 11th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Epiphany of Our Lord Parish, 3200 Pharmacy Ave., on Wednesday, February 12th at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. If so desired donations may be made to The Hospital for Sick Children. For further details or to place online condolences please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca/scarborough
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020
