Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Reposing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Paul's Church
Burial
Following Services
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
CARMEN MUSCAT Obituary
MUSCAT, CARMEN Peacefully, passed on Friday, February 14, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her true love, Peter. Loving mother of Terry-Anne and Michael (Marlene). Proud grandmother of Chris, Alex, Abby, Andrea and Caroline and blessed great-grandmother of Sven and Nirvana. Carmen will be missed by brother and sister Marcell and Rita, her family and friends in Canada and Malta. Resting Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home. Funeral Mass to be held at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Paul's Church, followed by a burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2020
