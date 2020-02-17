|
MUSCAT, CARMEN Peacefully, passed on Friday, February 14, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her true love, Peter. Loving mother of Terry-Anne and Michael (Marlene). Proud grandmother of Chris, Alex, Abby, Andrea and Caroline and blessed great-grandmother of Sven and Nirvana. Carmen will be missed by brother and sister Marcell and Rita, her family and friends in Canada and Malta. Resting Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home. Funeral Mass to be held at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Paul's Church, followed by a burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2020