SAMMUT, CARMEN (nee BORG) April 6, 1937 - November 11, 2019 Peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Toronto at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Joseph Sammut. Loving mother of Elden (Antoniette Vita), Ernie (Gina), Lydia Ariss (Jeff), Lorna Kowbell (Dan), Allison Jolley and Jason. Caring grandmother of Christopher, Michael (Jessica Sottile), Peter, Julia, Anthony, Sabrina, Kristen Ariss, Michelle Ariss, Stephen Ariss, Jennifer Kowbell, Kevin Kowbell (Mary Francis), Kayla Jolley and Amanda Jolley. Sister of Sylvia Mangione (Charles) of Malta, Hilda Zammit (Franz) of Malta, late Twany (Jane Borg) of Malta. Sister-in-law of Yvonne Sammut and Amante Sammut of Toronto. She will be missed by all her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto) from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church (3224 Dundas St. W., Toronto) on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. Entombment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery (6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga).
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2019