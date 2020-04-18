PEREIRA, CARMEN VERONICA Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Carmen was in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late John "Hilary" Pereira. Loving mother of Marcie (Kingsley). Dear grandmother of Tara (Aaron), Spencer (Ashley) and Wesley (Cindy). Great-grandmother (GG) of Jagger, Marley, Raina, Bowie and Ella. Carmen was a retired employee of Imperial Oil (Esso), in Don Mills. When she moved to Oshawa she joined the Oshawa Seniors Centre and was a volunteer on the Social Committee, she also enjoyed going to her aerobics classes and gardening, especially her rose garden. Carmen's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, Palliative Care Unit, for their thoughtfulness, compassion and outstanding care. They would also like to thank the PSWs who helped with her care at home. A Private Family graveside Service is being held at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. To send condolences and share stories with the family, please visit armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.