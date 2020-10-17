SERGEANT Ph.D., Carmen Viola January 6, 1934 - September 25, 2020 Died on September 25, 2020 at Cummer Lodge, Willowdale, Ontario. Carmen was born and brought up in Jamaica. She is survived by a sister and brother in Jamaica, as well as nieces and nephews. For many years, she was a teacher with the Toronto School Board and then became a United Church pastor for several years. The funeral will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Christian Reform Church, 70 Hilda Ave., Willowdale, Ontario (main intersection Drewry/Yonge) at 1 p.m. Friends are most welcome to come pay their respects.