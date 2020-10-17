1/
Carmen Viola SERGEANT Ph.D.
SERGEANT Ph.D., Carmen Viola January 6, 1934 - September 25, 2020 Died on September 25, 2020 at Cummer Lodge, Willowdale, Ontario. Carmen was born and brought up in Jamaica. She is survived by a sister and brother in Jamaica, as well as nieces and nephews. For many years, she was a teacher with the Toronto School Board and then became a United Church pastor for several years. The funeral will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Christian Reform Church, 70 Hilda Ave., Willowdale, Ontario (main intersection Drewry/Yonge) at 1 p.m. Friends are most welcome to come pay their respects.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
