RUSSO, CARMINE It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Carmine, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 93. Loving husband of the late Anna. Cherished father of John (Silvana) and Edward (Elisa). Proudest and Devoted Nonno of Adam, Elena and Emily (Lindsay). Adorning Bis-Nonno to Adrina and Kayden. Carmine will be missed by many relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at the funeral home within the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 26, 2019