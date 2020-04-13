Home

CARMINE VERNILE


1931 - 2020
CARMINE VERNILE Obituary
VERNILE, CARMINE December 23, 1931 - April 9, 2020 Born in Mignano Monte Lungo, Italy. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carmine after suffering a stroke. Beloved husband of Antonietta (née Caravaggio) and devoted father to Nina Comparelli (Sergio), Eva Bezugly (Tom), and Daiene Vernile (John Matlock). Loving Nonno of Christopher, Daniel (Stefania), David, Steven, Ryan (Connie), Amanda, Jordan (Victoria), Andrew, Curtis and Claire. He was a doting Bisnonno to Gabriella, Julianna, Michael and Christian. Married in 1954, he and his wife immigrated to Toronto, in 1957, where Carmine worked in construction. Always the entrepreneur, a few years later, he launched a successful excavating company. Carmine was an excellent provider, avid gardener, accomplished accordion player and skilled at fixing just about anything. He had many passions: the cottage, bocce, the Toronto Maple Leafs, watching wrestling and was a master card player. Carmine will be greatly missed by his family and many loyal friends. There will be a private service on Tuesday, April 14th, at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, with a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life to be conducted at a later date due to the pandemic. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2020
