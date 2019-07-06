ABLE, CAROL (HUNT) Born September 23, 1935 It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Carol Able passed away peacefully July 1, 2019 at Michael Garron Hospital after a lengthy battle with illnesses, surrounded by family. Carol was predeceased by her husband Charles and her sons Kevin and Rodney. She is survived by her children, Darrell, Todd, Mellanie and Karen, nieces and nephews, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol was a true matriarch who put her family, especially her children, first. If you knew Carol, you knew her sense of humour and her quick wit. Carol would tell it to you straight what she thought about any subject and person. "I've earned that right" was one of her favourite sayings. Carol did not want any service or funeral, so the family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019