CARTER, CAROL ADELAIDE (nee COPELAND) Passed away peacefully, early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 after suffering a stroke. Predeceased by her husband, Don (2018). Carol is survived by daughter, Catherine Copeland (Larry), son Fraser, step daughter Laurie Mountford (Bob) and step son Mark Carter (Patricia). She will be sadly missed by grandchildren, Sean, Natalie, Caitlin (Dan), Ashley (Mike), Fraser Jr., Brandan and Taylor. Carol was blessed to have three great-grandchildren, Atticus, Scotland and Sansa. She would have been 94 in December. Her greatest passion was teaching, sharing her love of English literature with her students. She graduated from University of Toronto, Victoria College, with an Honours degree in English Literature in the early 40's. She taught at Dunbarton High school in the 1960's, first as an English teacher, and then later as Head of the English Department (before it was combined with the History department and renamed Humanities). In the early 70's, Mom moved to Harwood Vocational School in Ajax. In the 80's, she became the English consultant for Durham region, guiding the school English curriculums. After she retired, she took contract work and taught English Literature at Ajax High School. She also volunteered with her church and became an active member on the Rouge Hill United Church Board of Directors. In accordance with Carol's wishes, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory, may donate to their local Humane Society or Animal Rescue organization. She lived a full and happy life, and will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2019