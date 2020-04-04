|
|
BOLTON, CAROL ADELE On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Carol Adele Bolton, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away, just days after her 93rd birthday. Carol is survived by sons Tim (wife Kellie) and Mark (wife Jane), grandchildren Kristen, Scott, Ryley and Jesse and brother Keith Good (wife Jene). A memorial service and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date, cremation will be at Ward Funeral Homes, Weston Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Royal York United Church, 851 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, Ontario M8Y 2V3.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020