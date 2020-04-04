Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL BOLTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ADELE BOLTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL ADELE BOLTON Obituary
BOLTON, CAROL ADELE On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Carol Adele Bolton, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away, just days after her 93rd birthday. Carol is survived by sons Tim (wife Kellie) and Mark (wife Jane), grandchildren Kristen, Scott, Ryley and Jesse and brother Keith Good (wife Jene). A memorial service and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date, cremation will be at Ward Funeral Homes, Weston Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Royal York United Church, 851 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, Ontario M8Y 2V3.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -