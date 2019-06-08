ALBRIGHT, CAROL ANN December 17, 1941 - June 1, 2019 Passed away at Trillium Mississauga Hospital after a valiant struggle with a virulent bacterial infection. Survived by her loving husband and life partner of 48 years Ernest and our faithful feline companion Tammy. After graduating from Branksome Hall, Carol embarked on a career in the General Insurance field with various Independent Brokers as a bookkeeper before attaining her Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) licence and becoming Office Manager. Carol possessed that rare blend of brains, beauty, humour and common sense that brought joy to all those who knew her. She is greatly missed. A private service with interment in Paradise Mausoleum at Park Lawn Cemetery was held on June 5, 2019. A BEAUTIFUL LIFE WELL LIVED
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019