CAROL ANN ALBRIGHT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL ANN ALBRIGHT.
Obituary

ALBRIGHT, CAROL ANN December 17, 1941 - June 1, 2019 Passed away at Trillium Mississauga Hospital after a valiant struggle with a virulent bacterial infection. Survived by her loving husband and life partner of 48 years Ernest and our faithful feline companion Tammy. After graduating from Branksome Hall, Carol embarked on a career in the General Insurance field with various Independent Brokers as a bookkeeper before attaining her Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) licence and becoming Office Manager. Carol possessed that rare blend of brains, beauty, humour and common sense that brought joy to all those who knew her. She is greatly missed. A private service with interment in Paradise Mausoleum at Park Lawn Cemetery was held on June 5, 2019. A BEAUTIFUL LIFE WELL LIVED
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.