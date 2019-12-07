Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL ANN CONWAY. View Sign Obituary

CONWAY, CAROL ANN On Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 71. Carol died at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg following a brief illness. Carol was born in Newcastle, England and came to Canada in 1973 to pursue a journalism career. Her work as a news editor at the Toronto Star was her passion, and it was there that she met her life partner, Paul Warnick. After retiring from an almost 30-year career at the Star, she was able to travel to the Arctic, Africa, India, Jordan and Egypt. She had hoped to visit the Galapagos Islands before her health began to deteriorate. Carol was predeceased by her partner, Paul Warnick and leaves behind her children, Kate (Peter) and Tom (Karina). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Elliott, Claren, J.P. and Sydney. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Northumberland Humane Society or the World Wildlife Fund. Condolences received at

Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019

