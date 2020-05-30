LUNDVALL, CAROL ANN (nee PADDISON) With lifelong fearless strength and grace, Carol passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Bridgepoint Palliative Care Centre at the age of 82. Loving wife of the late Robert Lundvall. Proud mother of her two daughters, Christine and Shelley, and mother-in-law to Norman (Christine), and will be missed by her partner Bob Inksater. Carol was a fighter, and will be fondly remembered by the many friends she made while golfing at Toronto Ladies, curling at Avonlea, working at Upjohn, and volunteering at Sick Kids Hospital. Especially fun were all the summers spent at the cottage on Lake Simcoe. The Rodbard, Grinton and Lundvall clan enjoyed so many summers playing in the waves, catching frogs, watching for storms and listening for the lunch time whistle. Carol could always be found nearby the kids, with a good book and a gin and tonic. Carol was a regular at St. Lawrence Market and her family will never forget all the great meals that came from those trips. Carol spent the last 34 years in The Beach, and was a regular power walker along the boardwalk, and an avid people watcher and puppy greeter, from the front stoop of her home on Victoria Park Avenue. Our thanks to everyone who helped us along the way, from the Princess Margaret Pancreatic Cancer Clinic (Dr. Raymond Jang); Dr. Josh Wales and the nurses at the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care; and Dr. Jeff Myers and everyone at Bridgepoint. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at Mt. Sinai Hospital, or to the charity of your choice. Due to the current Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



