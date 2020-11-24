MARKS, Carol Ann (nee PICKERING) February 3, 1945 - November 19, 2020 Carol passed away peacefully after a long courageous fight with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Viola Pickering; brother, Arthur "Bubba" Pickering; sister, Arlene Michaud; and her first husband, Larry Marks. She will always be missed by her family: Ken Irie (husband); Stephen Marks (son); Jennifer Cliff-Marks (daughter-in-law); Kody Marks (grandson); Aunt Gloria Pickering; nieces, Jill, Lynn, Elaine; and nephew, Richard. Carol was defined by her friends. She was part of the FU (Females United) sisters, The Ya-Ya's and the Silver Star Jewels. Her creative ability was endless. She loved art and music of all forms. Carol was cremated and her remains will be brought to Toronto at a later date where she will be buried with her family. Due to the current pandemic, the family will have a Celebration of Carol's Life in both Vernon and Toronto, when it is safe to travel and we can all be together. "You were a fiercely independent woman who enjoyed everything life had to offer. Your amazing journey has ended. You brought joy to a lot of people. Rest in peace." In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in memory of Carol to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation at https://vjhfoundation.org/ways-to-give/give/
