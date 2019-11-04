Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann McDANIEL. View Sign Obituary

McDANIEL, Carol Ann It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother on Friday, November 1, 2019. Carol was the eldest of eight children born to Frank and Evelyn Dempsey. She became the first employee when her Father established what is now called Dempsey Corporation in 1954 and ultimately retired on her 85th birthday. Happily married to Jim McDaniel, she was the proud and loving mother to Marc, Sandra, Michelle, Valerie and Grant. Carol shared her unbounded love and provided lifelong memories – in Florida, on Balsam Road or at The Toronto Hunt, for Owen, Evan, Hudson, JD and Gella. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

